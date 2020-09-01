Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the apt tournament to kickstart cricket in India which has been on a standstill since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The IPL 13, which was initially slated to start from March 29 in India, is now scheduled to be played in a bio-secure environment across three venues in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“It’s great to be back, personally I have been away from the game for a while, first I was injured and then this coronavirus pandemic put a halt to every sport. I am pretty excited about IPL and cannot wait to get back in action,” Bhuvneshwar told IPLT20 (dot) com.

“I don’t think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India.

“Definitely, I am going to miss playing in India especially in front of our home crowd, they have been supporting us for many years, I feel they are one of the major motivating factors for us,” he added.

The right-arm fast bowler, who has played 96 games for SRH taking 109 wickets, further said being a senior bowler, he would try to help the youngsters in the team. “I don’t like the term ‘bowling captain’. But being a senior bowler, I will try to help as much as I can and will share my experience with the teammates.”