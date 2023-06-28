Why was Mohammed Shami rested for West Indies Tour?

When Team India’s selections were made for the tour of the West Indies, many were confused why the in-form Mohammad Shami was left out. Was it politics or was there something more than meets the eye?

Now it has become clear why Shami was left out. Following the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami approached head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma with a special request. Shami expressed his desire to be completely rested for the upcoming Tests and ODIs against the West Indies, emphasizing the need to recharge and stay fresh for the challenging season that lies ahead. To his delight, the selection committee swiftly granted Shami the break he sought, without any hesitation.

Shami’s rest period began after he missed subsequent tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh. He was given a break for an ODI against New Zealand and the third Test against Australia in Indore during the domestic season. Despite being included at the last minute for the T20 World Cup scheduled for November, he was allowed to take the necessary time off.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, which is just 100 days away, India’s chances of clinching their second championship on home soil heavily rely on their formidable pace attack. Mohammed Shami, alongside Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, will undoubtedly play a vital role in the team’s campaign. Thus, ensuring the fitness and sharpness of Shami will be crucial for India’s aspirations in the tournament.

At this crucial juncture of the season, teams often prioritize the well-being of their key players, especially with the impending World Cup on the horizon. Given the considerable workload Shami has shouldered throughout the year across all formats, including his participation in the Indian Premier League, his rest comes as no surprise.

Amidst all the buzz surrounding team selection, the decision to rest Mohammed Shami for the Caribbean tour has gone somewhat unnoticed. The Indian cricket team will enjoy a rare month-long break commencing on June 11 after the conclusion of the WTC final. This downtime presents an excellent opportunity for Shami to recuperate and recharge ahead of the upcoming challenges.