Who is Sucheta Deb Burman? Woman swims 36Km from Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India

Sucheta Deb Burman, an accomplished ultra-marathon swimmer, has left netizens in awe with her remarkable aquatic prowess, having successfully completed a daunting swim from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The traffic situation in Mumbai ranks among the most challenging globally, and the public transportation system isn’t faring much better. Deb Burman shared a video snippet of her impressive 36-kilometre swim on August 4 via her Instagram account, and the post has already garnered a staggering 360,000 likes and counting.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Exploring 36 km of Mumbai in my way.”

Since the video’s release, it has captivated numerous individuals. While some commended her accomplishment, others engaged in discussions regarding the risks associated with swimming in the heavily polluted waters of the Arabian Sea.

The people amazed by this adventure commented —

“What was the experience like? You’re truly exceptional, keep progressing, keep excelling.”

“Incredible! This is truly motivating.”

“Truly inspiring, a real embodiment of the phrase ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way.’ Your passion for swimming is evident. Countless more achievements are in store for you. Best wishes for your future endeavours. Just one word for you, Ma’am – G.O.A.T.”

“Wow. That’s genuinely amazing. Completing a 36 km open water swim is truly remarkable.”

“You possess a magical quality, more strength, and respect; your journey gave me goosebumps.”

“As a swimmer myself, I fully comprehend the immense effort needed to swim 36 km. My longest swim was 7.5 km, and it took three months of dedicated preparation, investing six hours daily. I’ve been swimming one km every day for the past seven years.”

Some who were worried about the dirty polluted water commented —

“36 km for pure Sewage discharge,”

“Mam nice work but don’t swim here the water is dirty,”

“Hats off! But I think the water is too dirty it might cause u danger”.

An Instagram user joked, “Looking at the traffic of Mumbai, I guess everyone will have to do this.”