Who is Sophia Smith? US footballer to watch out for in FIFA 2023

Step into the exciting world of women’s soccer as the highly anticipated Women’s World Cup gets ready to kick off this Thursday. Among the outstanding players set to capture hearts and headlines is none other than the talented Sophia Smith, proudly representing the United States on the international stage. Get ready to be amazed as we take a closer look at who this rising star is.

Meet Sophia Olivia Smith, an incredible American soccer player who has been making waves both at home and abroad. Currently a key player for Portland Thorns FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, she also dons the prestigious red, white, and blue jersey for the United States national team. Sophia’s journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring.

Her journey to the national team began in March 2017, when she was called up to play in two international friendlies against Russia. But even before that, her talent was evident in college soccer, where she lit up the field for Stanford University. Her prowess on the pitch played a pivotal role in securing the national title for her team in 2019, a momentous achievement that she’ll cherish forever.

Advertisement

Sophia’s meteoric rise continued as she caught the eye of the Portland Thorns, who selected her as the top overall pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft. It was a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional skills and dedication to the game. But soccer is not the only sport where she excels. Believe it or not, this young superstar also played varsity basketball! Talk about an all-around athlete!

One of the defining moments in her career came in the 2016 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where she was part of the U-17 team. Her performances were simply awe-inspiring, and in early 2017, she achieved a remarkable feat by scoring nine goals in just six games. This remarkable accomplishment etched her name in the record books as she set a U.S. Youth Women’s National Team record.

Off the field, Sophia is a family-oriented individual. She was born to proud parents Mollie and Kenny Smith and has two older sisters, Gabrielle and Savannah. Sporting talent runs in the family as her father played basketball at the University of Wyoming, and her sister Savannah played soccer at the University of Northern Colorado. Clearly, athleticism is in their DNA!

Her high school years were equally impressive, attending Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, where she earned the well-deserved title of First-Team All-Conference in her freshman year. It was evident from an early age that Sophia was destined for greatness.