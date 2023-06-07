Who is Rachana Krishna: Prasidh Krishna’s mystery girlfriend

On Tuesday, Rachana Krishna is engaged to the cricketer, Prasidh Krishna. She has a private Instagram account and unknown to the public, is said to be a product manager for Dell Technologies and live in Austin, Texas. After receiving her summa cum laude (honorary distinction) in computer science and engineering, she joined Cisco as Technology Strategy and

Operations Team. She also established an EdTech company with the intention of bridging the gap between students and corporations.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a picture of the couple with the caption “H̶i̶t̶c̶h̶e̶d̶ ��������������! Congratulations @skiddyy, and welcome to the

Royals fam @rachana_krishna!” In the photo, Prasidh is lifting

Rachana during the engagement ceremony. They were both dressed

in ethnic attire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJYeyUMr3Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBi

NWFlZA==

Prasidh Krishna missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to a lumbar stress fracture. In spite of this, the Rajasthan Royals decided to keep him after the mini-auction for Rs 10 crore in order to reward him for his outstanding ball handling in the IPL 2022 season. He contributed to RR reaching the final by taking 19 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 8.29.

He is still recovering from surgery and working to get back in shape before the 2023 World Cup.