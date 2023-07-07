Who is Nitin Menon? Indian umpire officiates in England vs Australia Ashes 2023 3rd Test

Nitin Menon, a former Indian domestic cricketer, is officiating in the ongoing third 2023 Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. He is also the only Indian to be a part of the ICC Elite Panel of umpires in 2023.

Who is Nitin Menon?

Nitin Narendra Menon is the son of Narendra Menon who was also a cricketer and umpire. Hailing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh (MP), he has represented the state in List A cricket as a right-handed batsman.

Menon, who is 39 years old, has officiated in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy. On 26 January 2017, he participated in his very first Twenty20 International (T20I) match between England and India as an umpire.

On 15 March 2017, he umpired in his first One Day International (ODI) game between Afghanistan and Ireland. He was selected as one of the twelve on-field officials for the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 in October of that year. Along with Ian Gould, he served as the on-field referee for the 2019 Indian Premier League Final.

Menon has umpired 20 Tests, 44 ODIs, 40 T20Is and 10 WT20Is. In the 100th Test for Joe Root in Chennai two years ago and for Virat Kohli in Mohali the previous year, Menon was the on-field umpire.

He was the third Indian umpire who was promoted to the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in June 2020, replacing Nigel Llong of England. He stated that it was his ‘dream’ to officiate in Ashes Tests, and he is the only Indian to be named in the list of ICC elite umpires.

“My dream series will be Ashes without a doubt. That is the only series I watch on TV. The atmosphere, the way the series is fought, is something I want be involved in. Whether in England or Australia, I would love to be part of it,” he had earlier told PTI In an interview.

He is now being praised by social media users for creating this ‘memorable moment for India’ in the history of cricket.