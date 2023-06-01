Who is Jass Inder Singh seen in Punjab Kings jersey?

Jass Inder Singh, the cricketer who is at the centre of controversy and alleged that former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew demanded Rs 2 crore in lieu of a government job under the sports quota, is an all-rounder who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. He is a resident of Mohali.

A right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler was with the Punjab Kings team in the just concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Jass Inder Singh, 26, is not listed as a member of the Punjab Kings’ squad which has 22 players in total. Though, he did bowl at the nets for PBKS.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had claimed that Jass Inder Singh was part of the Punjab Kings team. Also, there are no records to prove that Jass Inder Singh got picked up by the team through the Indian Premier League IPL auctions. But he was seen in the Punjab Kings jersey with other squad members which is common for players who stay with the squad as net bowlers.

In domestic cricket, he has represented Punjab in inter-state tournaments in Under-16, Under-19 tournaments.

Three years back, Jass Inder Singh had applied for a job under sports quota in the examination held by Punjab Public Service Commission. (PPSC) and secured 198.5 marks. But then PPSC refused to consider him for sports quota as it was not available for cricketers even as the cut-off marks in the category were 132.5.

Jass Inder Singh claimed he was allegedly asked to pay Rs two crore as bribe for the job under sports quota.

The Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claimed that former CM Charanjit Singh Channi sought a bribe of Rs two crore through his nephew Jashan, an allegation denied by Channi and his nephew.

Channi claims Jass Inder Singh is a D-grade player not eligible for a Class I government job and his claim for the same has even been rejected by the court.