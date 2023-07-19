Who is Ada Hegerberg? Norway striker to watch out for in FIFA WC

Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg is a professional soccer player from Norway who plays as a striker for the Division 1 Féminine club Lyon and the Norway national team. Hegerberg was awarded the 2016 UEFA Best Women’s Player in Europe Award on 25 August 2016, and in 2017 and 2019 was named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year. In 2018 she was the first-ever recipient of the Ballon d’Or Féminin. She holds the record for most goals in a UEFA Women’s Champions League season, and is currently the all-time highest goalscorer in UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Hegerberg made her debut for the senior team in 2011 at the youth international level, and represented her country. In 2013, she become part of the silver medalist team at the 2013 UEFA Women’s Championship. She was a part of Norway team at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2017 UEFA Women’s Championship and the 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship.

Hegerberg was born on July 10 1995 in Molde, but grew up in Sunndalsøra where she played for Sunndal Fotball along with her older sister Andrine. In 2007, their family moved to Kolbotn, where the sisters later joined Kolbotn IL.

In 2010 she made her debut for Kolbotn. At the age of 16, she become Kolbotn’s top scorer in the 2011 Toppserien season and was voted as the league’s Young Player of the Year.

Advertisement

In the summer of 2014, she transferred to Olympique Lyonnais. Hegerberg had a very triumphant first season in France. She scored 26 goals in 22 league games, leading Lyon to a ninth consecutive Division 1 Féminine title. In the Coupe de France Féminine Final, Hegerberg scored the tying goal in the 47th minute, eventually culminating in a 2–1 victory over Montpellier.

Hegerberg returned to Lyon for the 2015–16 campaign. On 27 September, she scored a hat-trick in Lyon’s 5–0 victory against rival PSG. Hegerberg returned to Lyon for the 2015–16 campaign. On 27 September, she scored a hat-trick in Lyon’s 5–0 victory against rival PSG. Hegerberg became the first player to score a hat-trick against PSG since Julie Morel in October 2008.

On 18 December 2020, she signed a contract extension with Lyon keeping her at the club through June 2024. It was said in a later press release from the club that Hegerberg would not be available before the start of the 2021–22 season.

On 5 October 2021, Hegerberg made her Lyon comeback after 21 months on the sideline, playing the final 12 minutes in Lyon’s 3–0 win over BK Häcken in the opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

In April 2022, she qualified in her team for the final of the Champions League, being credited with an assist in a 3–2 victory at home against Paris Saint-Germain, and scoring the opening goal in a 2–1 win away, in a national record 43,000 fans at the Parc des Princes. In the final, she scored a goal and had an assist in a 3–1 win over Barcelona, to win her sixth title in the competition.