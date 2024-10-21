White Ferns out to inspire next generation of New Zealand stars

It turned out a historic day for New Zealand cricket on Sunday — first the men’s team broke a 36-year-old wait to record a Test victory in India, and later in the evening, the women’s enjoyed a drought-breaking triumph by clinching the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in Dubai.

Tom Latham’s debut as full-time skipper began on a promising note as the Black Caps thrashed India by eight wickets in Bengaluru to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber, before Sophie Devine led the White Ferns to beat South Africa by 32 runs and record a ground-breaking triumph at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

It was the White Ferns’ first major trophy in women’s cricket since their triumph in the ICC women’s 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2000.

For Devine, it was a case of being third time lucky with the veteran New Zealand skipper having been part of the side that fell to defeats in the first two editions of the T20 World Cup in 2009 and 2010 against England and Australia respectively.

And Devine hopes the triumph in Dubai will help the White Ferns reach even greater heights in the future as the next generation of younger players are ushered into the national side.

“I think the impact is going to take a bit of time to sink in. We’ve spoken about it before, the 2000 World Cup and the impact that had and that took years to see the swell of numbers and the interest in cricket grow and fingers crossed we can do that too back home as inspire that next generation of players,” Devine said.

“But I think the great thing about being a Kiwi is we all get in behind each other. It doesn’t matter what sport you play. I think the amount of support we’ve had from fellow athletes, from members of the public, from celebrities, it’s been pretty cool to have that support and it does, it just shows you how connected New Zealand is and makes you really proud to be a Kiwi.”

One player who was inspired by feats of the past was all-rounder Melie Kerr, who made 43 with the bat and picked up three valuable wickets in reply while battling cramps in a Player of the Match performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup decider.

Kerr admitted she took great inspiration from the feats of Devine from those early editions of the T20 World Cup and the title success in Dubai had been a long-time dream for her as she led the White Ferns to a memorable triumph and was named Player of the Tournament.

“I was inspired to be a White Fern watching that 2010 World Cup which Sophie was at and from that moment I was at the nets with my dad pretending I was batting with Sophie and Suzie (Bates) and being in the team so young and playing with my role models who have been so good to me and two of New Zealand’s greatest ever cricketers,” Kerr revealed.

“I don’t necessarily believe you deserve things in sport, but if any two people do, it’s Sophie and Suzie. And I just think back to myself as a kid that was batting with Sophie and Suzie in the nets. And like when I was at primary school in creative writing, I wrote about winning a World Cup with Sophie and Suzie.”

“So, to be here now, having done that, I think that’s probably why I’m so emotional out on the field in the moment. It’s something that’s so special when I think back to my younger self and to be here now and to do it with two of New Zealand’s best ever,” she added.

Martin praises Kerr’s trophy-winning show

Former New Zealand wicket-keeper Katey Martin, who played several years together with Melie and closely followed her exploits from the commentary box in the event, swelled with pride at the all-rounder’s talismanic run. Martin revealed that Melie had set the highest aim for herself going into the event.

“One little secret is that was a goal of hers, to be the Player of the Tournament and she’s done that. She’s set the bar so high in what she wants to do for herself but also for the country,” Martin said.

A T20 World Cup winner at only 24, Kerr has several other feats to her name including being the youngest double-centurion in international cricket. Martin believed that greater honours were in store for the youngsters.

“Look she’s a once-in-a-generation player. I’ve said it year-on-year-on-year, she’ll be the future New Zealand captain and to perform like that I think just shows so much of character,” Martin added.

Martin went on to applaud the larger group of White Ferns’ players, especially praising them for overcoming physical discomfort to give it their all on the field.

“These people they’ve dreamed about this since they were kids, Melie Kerr, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, they’ve dreamed of this moment. And I think they’ll be in disbelief, half of them were out on the field with cramps. They’ve just put it all out in the park, and it’s just so much pride in this group of players,” Martin said.