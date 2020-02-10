New Zealand women’s cricket team captain Sophie Devine on Monday became the first international cricketer to score five consecutive 50+ scores in Twenty-20 International (T20I) cricket after playing a brilliant 105-run knock against South Africa.

Riding on her century, the White Ferns defeated South Africa by 69 runs in the fourth T20I at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. The victory also helped them take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Devine, meanwhile, had begun her streak against India last February when she made 72. She followed it up with scores of 54, 61 and 77 in the first three T20Is of the series against South Africa.

The New Zealand batter has surpassed Mithali Raj, Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle who all had four straight fifty-plus scores to their name in the shortest format of the game.

Also, Devine has become just the third Kiwi cricketer to score a century in the shortest format of the game. She has joined Suzie Bates and men’s cricketer Colin Munro.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 171/2 courtesy Devine’s blistering 65-ball knock. After losing an early wicket in the fourth over, the skipper joined hands with Bates and registered a partnership of 142.

Bates played second fiddle to her captain in their 17-over partnership and scored 47 off 46 deliveries. Devine got out in the penultimate ball of the innings.

South Africa never looked on course for a successful chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Lizelle Lee was the highest scorer for her numbers of 25 off 22. Overall only four batswomen were able to reach double figures.

For New Zealand, Anna Peterson returned with the figures of 3/14 and Jess Kerr took 2/17. Rosemary Mair, Devine, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen took a wicket each.