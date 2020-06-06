In a recent development, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has heaped praises on Rahul Dravid, calling him the best Indian batsman with regards to technique and performing under pressure.

“When it comes to technique and performing under pressure, Rahul Dravid was one step ahead of all those who have represented India. Like I had mentioned in case of Sehwag, Dravid also played under the shadows of Tendulkar,” Latif said in a YouTube show called ‘Caught Behind’. (via IANS)

Latif described Dravid as India’s go-to man whenever the Indian team lost early wickets and put under pressure.

“Tendulkar had a lot of confidence in him to attack from the beginning. This is not to suggest that Dravid didn’t have that but he used to play a different role. When India lost a couple of early wickets, he was the main man, that’s why he was called ‘the Wall’,” Latif said.

“If you look at the partnerships then you will find Dravid’s name a lot of times with Tendulkar, Sehwag and (Sourav) Ganguly.”

“I mean name me a place where he hasn’t scored runs. He scored against Pakistan. He was good in Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England everywhere, ” Latif, a veteran of 37 Tests and 166 ODIs for Pakistan, added.

Dravid represented the Indian team in as many as 164 Tests and 344 ODIs and a solitary T20I in which he amassed 13,288 runs and 10,899 runs and 31 runs respectively. The former Indian skipper announced his retirement from international cricket way back in 2012.