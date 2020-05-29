Is Ajinkya Rahane a tea person or does he prefer coffee more? India’s Test vice-captain has left that question unanswered but on Friday, the ace batsman asked his followers about their choice of beverage.

“What’s your preference? #Chai or #Coffee?” Rahane said in a tweet on his official Twitter handle with a photo of him sipping into his cuppa.

The extended period of lockdown in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19 has brought out the fun side of cricketers with many revealing lesser known facts about them on social media platforms.

Rahane recently took up the ‘keep it up’ social media challenge after fellow teammate Rohit Sharma had passed on the baton to him.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit and Harbhajan Singh to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

Accepting the challenge from Rohit, Rahane had posted a video on Instagram where he was seen juggling a pink cricket ball with the side of his bat.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period with almost no sporting activity.

The move comes after governments are beginning to realise that the coronavirus is here to stay for quite some time and sports among other businesses will need to find a way to co-exist with it.

The virus has already infected close to 5.5 million people around the world while claiming over 3.5 lakh lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

