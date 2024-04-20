Betting cuffs on 3 during IPL match

A betting racket was busted in the city again. Police have arrested three individuals so far in connection with the ongoing IPL matches between Mumbai and Punjab. The arrested individuals are identified as Praveen Kothari, Basant Kumar Bansal alias Dabllu and Manoj Agarwal. According to police sources, yesterday, they received a tip-off and raided an office in Hare Street, where they found evidence of this betting racket. Four mobile phones and screenshots related to betting were seized from the arrested individuals. Police are investigating whether there are more people involved with them. Previously, police have busted similar betting rackets during IPL matches.

Lalbazar police had arrested two individuals from the Posta area of Kolkata earlier. The accused were found conducting betting through their mobile phones inside a shop in the Posta area. Police had also found substantial evidence from the seized mobile phones of the accused.

