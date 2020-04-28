Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja on Monday lashed out at Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal after the latter was found guilty of corrupt practices and was handed a 3-year ban.

Pakistan batsman Umar has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years for failing to report spot-fixing offers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

Raja feels that Pakistan should pass legislative laws against match-fixing as such offenders need to put behind the bars.

“So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!!” said Raja on Twitter.

The news of ban came to the fore after PCB tweeted: “Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.”

Earlier, the 29-year-old cricketer had pleaded guilty to not reporting fixing offers that led to his provisional suspension on 20 February this year.