With the proposed England tour just around the corner in July, skipper Jason Holder, Kraigg Braithwaite, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach, Shane Dowrichm Shamarh Brooks and Rayman Reifer have resumed their training after the coronavirus induced break. The West Indies Cricket Board has reportedly allowed its players to restart training but in smaller groups.

The training began behind closed doors in Barbados with strict guidelines in place issued from the Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) medical committee post approval from the government.

“Based on the information we have at the moment, everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point this summer,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

“Our next Board of Directors Teleconference is on May 28 and if the tour has to take place as currently planned, by the start of June, we would need to have their approval and support by then in order to get the charter flight logistics in place and select the players,” he added.

“It’s great news that the players are now able to begin their cricket training, having been restricted to fitness and conditioning work at home for the past few weeks, as we begin to prepare for defending the Wisden Trophy. We are in the final stages of discussions with the ECB and we expect to hear from them shortly once their bio-secure plans have UK Government and ECB Board support,” he further said.

Both the teams are scheduled to participate in a three-match Test series sometime in July- a series which is being promoted as international cricket’s return after the COVID-19 pandemic. England bowlers including veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad have also resumed their training for the cricketing season ahead.