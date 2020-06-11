In the wake of massive anti-racism protests in several parts of the globe after a black civilian was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America, West Indies captain Jason Holder explained if his team would participate in the demonstrations and bend the knee during their series against England.

George Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by officer Derek Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

To condemn the brutal action of the officer, protesters have made bending knees as a symbol of the current anti-racism movement.

The action has been prevalent in sports as well. NFL player Colin Kapernick had knelt during the national anthem, before one of the games in 2016. His action triggered a movement and black players across many teams had resorted to kneeling during the national anthem to protest against the police brutality and racism.

Recently the NFL and the US Soccer Federation said that they would not take action against players bending their knee during the anthem. Earlier, German Bundesliga had also said that it would allow the players to express their solidarity with George Floyd and the ones protesting for him during the matches.

Speaking about whether the West Indies team intend to do some demonstrations during their three-match Test series against England in July, Holder said that they were yet to make any such plans and informed that there would be a team discussion before deciding on something.

“As a group we have to sit down and have our discussions. I don’t want to speak out of context or on behalf of other players. We have different races within our group too. It is a sensitive time where we’ve got to be mindful of everything,” Holder was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“[Racism] is a crime throughout the entire world and something that will probably be an ongoing discussion way past our lifetimes.

“I think the greater message that could be brought from the entire experience is unity. I think regardless of race, your kind, religion, this is a situation for all of us to unite as one.

“What has happened recently around the world has impacted the world and the response from people around the world has been tremendous. At the end of the day, you must acknowledge it and protesting or standing up for what you believe is seen as noble and courageous and something I myself would never sit and disapprove of.

“For me, the greatest thing at the end of the day is unity. We must all come together, there must be equality across the world. It could be a massive ongoing debate but equality and unity is the main thing I would pick up from this,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the first Test between West Indies and England is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.