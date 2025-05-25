“We’re very clear about the road ahead”: CSK assistant bowling coach Sriram

Sridharan Sriram, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant bowling coach, believes it’s unfair to pinpoint CSK’s middle order as one specific issue for their unsuccessful outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It’s not only about the middle order, cricket is such a complex game. So I think it’s just not about the middle order, it’s just about how we have played the whole year and how the results have gone. So it’s very unfair to put a finger on any one specific thing. But the good thing is, as I said, we’re very clear on the road ahead. So I think that’s a real good positive going forward,” Sridharan Sriram said in the pre-match press conference.

CSK has been going through a lean phase in the ongoing IPL. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and seven defeats, and just six points.

Sriram praised CSK batter Urvil Patel.

“I think Urvil is an amazing talent. We’ve seen that he’s such a fearless cricketer. He’s got fast hands and being a keeper obviously helps. So I think whether grooming him to be the next cricket keeper is still a long way off. But I think as a batsman he adds value to this side. And I think he’s had a very good start to the IPL. He’s just two games old, so we really don’t want to hype him up as well.”

The 67th game of the ongoing IPL 2025 will feature two teams in contrasting positions, the table toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. GT have enjoyed an amazing run of form in the tournament so far. Gujarat have won nine games while losing four in their 13 games. They have 18 points.

Sriram also admired Sai Sudharsan, who has been named in the Indian squad for a five-test match series against England starting on June 20.

“I think he’s[Sai Sudharsan] an amazing player. There’s no doubt about it. His work ethic, the way he’s really blossomed as a batsman in the last 24 months, I think is phenomenal,” he added.