Ahead of their Coppa Italia quarterfinal clash against Roma at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will play only if he is in the right condition.

“We’ll evaluate Cristiano (Ronaldo) tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. It depends on whether he is in the right condition to play the three games and if he is completely recovered,” said Maurizio Sarri at the press conference as quoted by club’s official website on Tuesday.

“I’m expecting a difficult game tomorrow night. Roma score a lot away from home and concede little, they are a top team,” said Sarri, adding, “It will be important for us to keep our shape and balance, also with different players in attack. However, I haven’t decided anything yet, not even the formation.”

Notably, Ronaldo-less Juventus on January 15 had drubbed Udinese by a 4-0 scoreline in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Gonzalo Higuain had opened the scoring as Paulo Dybala grabbed a brace, while Douglas Costa added the fourth goal through a penalty.

However, Ronaldo was part of the Playing XI in Juve’s Serie A match against Parma on Sunday. The Portuguese scored a brace to help the Juventus ease past Parma 2-1.