The coronavirus outbreak has not only brought the world to a standstill, but also sporting events across the world have either been cancelled or suspended and that holds true for football matches also. But FIFA President Gianni Infantino is confident of coming back stronger.

“Football will come back, and when it does, we’ll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together,” he told Italian news agency ANSA.

In fact, the pandemic has not only seen sporting events called off, even players have been asked to take pay cuts and big clubs like Barcelona have asked the footballers to take a cut which saw reports coming that stars like Lionel Messi weren’t happy with the decision. But he soon cleared the air on his social media account.

“A lot has been written and said about the football first team at Barcelona, when it comes to the players’ salaries during this state of alarm.

“First of all, we would like to clarify that we have always been willing to accept a wage cut, because we understand perfectly that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first to help the club when we have been asked to.

“For that reason, we cannot help but be surprised by the fact that from within the club there are those trying to put us under the microscope or apply pressure for us to do something that we have always been clear that we would do.

“If an agreement has taken a few days to be reached it is simply because we were seeking a formula to help the club and also to help its employees in these very difficult times,” explained Messi.