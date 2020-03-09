Post Manchester City’s 0-2 loss to Manchester United in their Sunday’s Premier League tie at Old Trafford, club’s midfielder Bernardo Silva said that the Citizens were playing quite well untill they conceded the first blood.

Notably, Anthony Martial broke the deadlock in the 30th minute and Scott Mc Tominay locked the match in favour of the hosts in the stoppage time, 90+6 minutes to be precise.

“We didn’t start badly and were playing quite well until we conceded,” said Bernardo as quoted by club’s official website.

“We know how good the Manchester United players are on the counter-attack, very aggressive. We will have to watch the game back and listen to what Pep has to say.

“Now it’s too close to know what was lacking. But a team like ours cannot lose as many games as we have lost so far this season.

“We need to check what’s not going right and try not to make so many mistakes,” he added.

With 57 points from 28 games, City are at the second spot in the Premier League standings. They are 25 points behind table-toppers Liverpool, while maintaining a 7-point difference with third placed Liecester City.

“The reality is that in the Premier League we don’t have much pressure, because we know our position is not changing a lot because we won’t get to the title,” said the Portuguese midfielder, adding, “I think we will be second to qualify for the Champions League.”