Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller said that despite the commendable three-goal lead over Chelsea from first leg, they did not want to create a blunder in the second leg. Bayern Munich on Saturday toyed with a lackadaisical Chelsea side to win 4-1 in the round of 16 and cruise their way to the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 7-1.

“We were well aware that we had an advantage with the first-leg result and also with the confidence that we currently have in the team. We don’t want to blunder through, we all wanted to prove that we weren’t letting up. We have time until the next game on Friday, so there was no need to conserve energy,” Muller was quoted as saying on the official website of Bayern Munich.

In the quarterfinals, the Hansi Fkick-managed team will face Barcelona who defeated Napoli in another Round of 16 match on the same day. Speaking about that Muller reflected confidence but said that they will not underestimate Barcelona, especially because the remaining knockout matches will have just one leg.

“Now it’s full steam ahead! We’re marching from record to record at the moment. I don’t know how many games we’re unbeaten now. We go into most games as favourites but you have to win the games in the first instance. That’s about more than just talent. But in one game at this level, anything can happen, even if Barca have had problems lately. And runs can go down the drain then if you don’t hit the level you need to” Muller explained.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s star striker Robert Lewandowski kept his scoring form intact with a brace. Such has been his brilliance in this fixture, that Lewandowski has been involved in all of the seven goals that Bavarians have scored in both the fixtures.

Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso were the other scorers of the night for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

“The most important thing is that we attacked well and had fun. We know we had to get into our rhythm straight away and we did that really well. That was important for the rest of the tournament, too. We have to play well as a team. Barcelona are always dangerous. We need to show our quality,” Lewandowski said after the match.