In a recent development, it is now being known that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are looking to invite Australia, Pakistan and Ireland for bilateral cricket series in the coming months after the West Indies Test series scheduled to begin from 8 July.

Notably, the West Indies cricket team are scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom on 9 June and play three Test starting 8 July, 16 July and 24 July respectively. However, the matches will only be a possibility if they get clearance from the UK government.

“It’s an incredibly challenging but, at the same time, very rewarding project,” ECB’s director of special projects, Steve Elworthy said on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast’s The Cricket Show.

“What we are trying to achieve here is something that has never been done before,” he added.

Elworthy further stated that ECB has already been in touch with cricket boards of the concerned countries to try and figure out a schedule that is mutually agreeable.

“There has been a huge amount of work done. The West Indies are the first team to arrive here but, at the same time, we hope to have Australia, Pakistan and Ireland come this summer,” he said.

“We have been speaking to them, we’ve been in weekly communication with all of them but, in this particular case, more extensively with the West Indies because their Test matches are about five weeks away,” he added.

Elworthy had earlier revealed that the ECB is also discussing the possibility of having COVID-19 substitutes with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming cricket season, in view of the health concerns.