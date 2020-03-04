Liverpool’s prolific season seems to have a taken hit after they suffered three defeats in their last four matches in across competitions and manager Jurgen Klopp has blamed the “too many goals” they have conceded as the reason for their downfall.

Jürgen Klopp acknowledged #LFC must make improvements defensively if they’re to return to top form after they were beaten by Chelsea in the #FACup. https://t.co/hbC9CYdOYY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

“Usually you don’t get a lot of chances against us and stuff like this, but now we have to admit that in the last three games – [maybe] four – we have conceded absolutely too many goals, that’s true,” Klopp was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool.

“I see them numbers, I know them, that’s not cool. We don’t want to concede that many, it’s not that we don’t want to score again,” he added.

The Reds’ string of defeats began with a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 match in Champions League. The latest came in the form of a 2-0 humiliation against Chelsea on Tuesday in a 5th Round match in FA Cup at the Stamford Bridge.

The loss also meant Liverpool were knocked out and reflects the downtrodden graph in their performance. However, Klopp is not ready to pay much heed to it and he accepted that he knew it would be intense with seven changes into the starting eleven.

“How Chelsea plays, how we want to play, it was clear you need accelerations constantly. They offer that constantly and that’s why we had to make the changes, or we thought we have to make them. That performance tonight, I am not concerned about [it],” the 52-year-old German said.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored for the Blues at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to knock the Reds out of this season’s FA Cup. However, Liverpool remain well on course for their first league title in 30 years.