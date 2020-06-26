Manchester City manager Pep Guardiol conceded that they lacked the passion that Liverpool had this season after losing to Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League on Thursday. result confirmed the already inevitable coronation of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have left records in their wake en route to establishing a 23-point lead over second-placed City with only seven games remaining.

“We won eight titles in a row which had never happened before in this country. It can happen to miss one. We lost Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht and had Aymeric Laporte injured. After we won those titles maybe we did not have the same passion as Liverpool,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

“After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence. They played every game like it was their last game. In the beginning, we did not play like that way,” City boss said.

He congratulated the Reds on their first Premier League win in 30 years and vowed to reduce the gap between them and Manchester City in the remaining part of the season.

“Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We still have five or six weeks to play but we won a lot in the last few years and of course, we want to close the gap. We cannot forget we are still second in the league so we are better than a lot of the teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, City began the game with their usual dominance on ball possession and control. However, that fetched them little dividends and they failed to breach a stubborn Chelsea backline.

It was Lampard’s Londoners, instead, who posed a greater threat on the attacking front. Every counter-attack that the hosts threw at City ended with an attempt on the target and eventually they finished on the winning side.