‘We deserve a chance to bounce back’: Guardiola after contract extension with Manchester City till 2027

Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester City, signing a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027. The decorated manager, who has revolutionised English football with his innovative tactics and relentless pursuit of excellence, stated that he could not walk away during a challenging period for the team.

“I felt I could not leave now, simple as that,” Guardiola said in a statement. “I think we deserve, after four defeats in a row, a chance to bounce back and try to turn the situation around. I enjoy being here. I like being the manager of this club.”

Guardiola’s decision to extend his tenure ensures he will spend more than a decade at City, a remarkable feat in modern football. Since joining the club in 2016, the Spaniard has delivered 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the club’s historic first Champions League triumph.

Beyond the silverware, Guardiola has established City as a global powerhouse, admired for their dynamic and attractive style of play.

“Manchester City means so much to me,” Guardiola added. “This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.”

City currently find themselves five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, and Guardiola admitted that the current season has been testing, with a four-match losing streak marking a rare dip in form. However, he remains optimistic about the team’s future and is motivated to add to their trophy haul.

“Hopefully, now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus,” he said.

Guardiola’s decision to stay comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged financial rule breaches by the club, a matter that City has strongly denied. Despite these external challenges, Guardiola’s extension provides stability and a clear signal of intent as City aim to reclaim their dominance in English and European football.

“I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much,” Guardiola said. “Together, we will keep pushing forward, turning challenges into opportunities.”