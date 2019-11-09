The match-fixing row in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) has shocked the Indian cricket and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be in no mood to let the culprits go away easily.

Reportedly, the governing body’s Anti-Corruption Unit head Ajit Singh said that he will inform president Sourav Ganguly about the entire issue and then the necessary steps will be taken. It has also been revealed that the BCCI will conduct its own investigation alongside the Karnataka Police.

“There are two points here. When the Bangalore police file its charge sheet, its investigation will be complete. We’ll take a copy of that chargesheet. Secondly, there are some people against whom we have also launched our inquiry,” Singh was quoted as saying to the Times of India.

He added, “We’re taking their statements and giving them the opportunity to defend themselves. After that, we’ll propose the necessary action to the Board.”

On being asked who will be under the radar of BCCI, Singh said every ‘participant’, be it a player or a support staff, will be looked into. He refused to reveal any names until the investigations were completed.

“They’re ‘participants.’ It’s a wide definition, which includes, players and support staff, or anyone. However, we can’t give you the names until we complete the inquiry. We’re in touch with the police. If we’ve something, we pass it on to them because they’ve the legal authority to take care of a much wider spectrum,” Singh added.

However, the ACU head cleared that they won’t be able to take any action against the bookie as it would be out of their jurisdiction. “We can only take action against the ‘participants,’ but they (Police) can do that against the others, like the bookies, too. We can’t act against the bookies,” he said.

Two KPL cricketers CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi, who had also plied their trades in the Indian Premier League, were arrested on Thursday by the Karnataka Police’s Cerntral Crime Branch (CCB).

The players, who represented Bellary Tuskers in the KPL, were charged with accepting money for slow batting during their match against Hubli Tigers. The police further revealed that more arrests relating to the case would follow.

“Bellary team captain CM Gautum and Abrar Kazi arrested. They did spot-fixing in KPL 2019 finals between Hubli and Bellary. They were paid Rs 20 lakh for slow batting. They also fixed another match against the Bangalore team. Further investigation on and more arrests would be done,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police, as saying.