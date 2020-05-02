As the English Premier League officials desperately try to resume the league, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has issued a warning and said that they cannot “risk the health of players and staff”.

“I’m very aware of the nation’s desire to get football back on because of what it means, the escapism and the fact we love our football, but I’m also aware of the many obstacles that we have to overcome,” Lampard was quoted as saying on the official website of Chelsea.

“We’re all desperate to watch football, to play football and train again. However, we cannot risk the health of players and staff who are working in football and we have to respect the amazing work that the NHS and care workers have been doing,” he added.

The former Blues midfielder went on to explain the key areas that need to be weighed upon while considering a potential resumption of the sport amid the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the officials should have conversations with the players and the coaching staff as well before making any decision.

“I welcome the fact that the Premier League have said player and staff health and safety will come first,’ he continued, ‘and that they’re going to have conversations with players and managers within that because that hasn’t really happened to be honest.”

“What I would say is the idea of the health and safety of players and staff is huge. At the moment, the country has practised social distancing so well but the fact we play this contact sport, how are we going to not put the players at risk in terms of the next few weeks if we can get to a stage where that can happen?

“The other issue is when we talk about the testing we’ll have to be doing. We have probably about 70 or 80 staff at Cobham (Chelsea’s training facility) minimum if we’re going to restart training and we’re going to have test regularly,” the former England international said.

Earlier, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero had also said that the speculations around the resumption of the English Premier League have left the footballers scared about their families and children.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families. I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend,” Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito as quoted by IANS.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know,” the Argentine star added.