After Manchester United’s 2-0 hammering of Chelsea in the latter’s backyard on Monday, Red Devil Bruno Fernandes said that the team can do much better with the ball.

For neutral spectators and – above all – for Manchester United, there was a lot to enjoy about Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. But for host Chelsea it was a nightmare, with two tallies being nullified by VAR and the team ultimately suffering a 0-2 defeat.

In the 45th minute, Anthony Martial drew the first blood of the game and Harry Maguire doubled the visitors’ lead in the 66th minute that made the score 2-0 for United.

“I think we can do much better with the ball but it was a good game against a good team. They are really good with the ball but we played our game and won,” Bruno said as quoted by club’s official website via Sky Sports.

“I’m really happy. It’s a difficult game against Chelsea,

“They are a great team and we needed to win to keep fourth (place in reach).

“I feel good, obviously. I’m playing for, I think, the biggest club in the England and I’m really happy. It’s a dream come true,” he added.

With the win, Manchester United moved up to seventh place with 38 points and now are just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League standings.

(With inputs from IANS)