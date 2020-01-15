Post his record-breaking partnership with his fellow opener and Australia skipper Aaron Finch in first ODI against India on Tuesday, David Warner said that the duo are great friends even when off the field.

The Australian duo of Warner-Finch flattened the Indian attack at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the visitors won the first ODI of the three-match series by 10 wickets. Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket.

Warner smashed 128 runs off 112 balls, while Finch scored 110 runs off 114 balls. Warner and Finch together piled up 258 runs for the opening wicket which is the second-highest opening stand in a chase.

“We complement each other on the field and we’re great mates off the field as well,” Warner said as quoted by ICC.

“We know each other’s games and personalities well. We have honest conversations. If we’re playing shots that we wouldn’t, we reassure each other about that.

“It’s just great to go out there and play the way that we do. When he’s (Finch) going, I know what my role is, and when I’m going, he knows what his role is and we communicate that straight away and that’s the best thing about our partnership,” he added.