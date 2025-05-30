We are going to do it the hard way: Punjab Kings bowling coach Hopes

Acknowledging that the recklessness of the batting unit during Thursday’s first qualifier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cost them a direct entry to the IPL 2025 final, Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes is optimistic that the side will bounce back in the second qualifier on Sunday.

After a largely smooth and consistent IPL 2025 campaign, Punjab Kings (PBKS) stumbled in the first qualifier, suffering a crushing 8-wicket defeat to RCB at their home ground in Mullanpur. Put to bat first, the Kings lost early wickets and only managed to post 101 runs on the board, with 35 balls still remaining. RCB, on the other hand, chased the total in just 10 overs, while giving away only two wickets to secure a place in the IPL 2025 final.

The loss means PBKS must now take the longer route to the final via the second qualifier. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Following the disheartening loss, PBKS’ fast bowling coach, James Hopes provided an assessment of the match, emphasising key areas where the team lacked and the mindset it needs to carry forward in the tournament.

“We played the first over okay with the bat and then it just snowballed from there. The game only finished 20 minutes ago so trying to digest it is hard in these 20 minutes, but it is also necessary that we digest it and move on from it by the end of tonight because we have to travel tomorrow,” Hopes said in the post-match presser.

Expressing his optimism for the next qualifier, he added, “We have got to get up to play another game on Sunday and we are going to do it the hard way now, but I hope we meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru again on Tuesday night…”

“We have a two-day turnaround now to play another final. We have worked for two and a bit months to earn the right to have a second chance, and we are going to cash that second chance in, hopefully.

Hopes also addressed the struggles faced by the Kings’ batting unit during Thursday’s encounter but affirmed that they should continue with the aggressive approach, instead of doubting and revisiting their strategies.

“While our batsmen were a little bit reckless, they have counter-attacked the whole year and it has worked the majority of the time. It did not work tonight. We do need to talk about it, but we also understand we are going to a pitch that is going to be completely different to what we just played on,” said the fast bowling coach.

He added, “The aggressive nature should return; I am in favour of that. The worst thing our batters can do now is blink and start jumping at shadows and second-guessing themselves. We have to go to Ahmedabad. Historically it is (Ahmedabad) a very good pitch, and we know we are going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It is not back to the drawing board by any means.”

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the second qualifier on June 1, and the IPL 2025 final on June 3.