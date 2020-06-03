After the death of George Floyd trigged the social media, and football players raised their voices against the racial killing, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that everyone must say no to any form of discrimination.

“We all must say no to racism and any form of discrimination. We all must say no to violence. Any form of violence,” Infantino said in a statement as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, Infantino praised the Bundesliga players for showing solidarity with Floyd.

“For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment,” the president added.

A shocking videotaped death last week of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited the nationwide wave of outrage over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against unarmed African Americans.

Floyd, aged 46, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder; three other officers with him have been fired but for now, face no charges.

The death of the African-American man triggered violent protests across the country. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Protests to condemn the killing of Floyd have been staged in cities outside America as well.