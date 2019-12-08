Montpellier striker Andy Delort has accused Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar of disrespecting the opponents after the match against La Paillade at La Mosson on Saturday night, which the Parisians won 3-1.

Notably, after the game, Neymar was spotted having an altercation with Montpellier striker Delort.

“Neymar? He’s a great player,” Delort was quoted as saying by Goal. “But it’s a real shame that towards the end he felt the need to antagonise everyone.

“It’s a shame, he’s a great player, everyone respects him. But you don’t have to tease your opponents, you won 3-1, that’s good, that’s what I said to him.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s the little stuff that makes you feel bad in the dressing room. When we spoke he said to me that he does have respect for us, but it was already done. That’s not respect for me.”

“You have to show respect, a good education. His attitude is well known since he came to France,” the striker added.

Montpellier got the lead when Teji Savanier’s corner was flicked on by Daniel Congre and the ball ricocheted into his own net off Leandro Paredes in the 41st minute.

Riding on a stunning free-kick in the 74th minute, Neymar picked out the top corner of Geronimo Rulli’s goal and hence levelled things. The Brazilian star then found Kylian Mbappe, who stepped away from Arnaud Souquet before putting Paris in the driving seat in the 76th minute.

Later Mbappe teed up Mauro Icardi for a superb volley to kill the match in the 81st minute.

The win keeps PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table as they seek to win a third straight title, while Montpellier are at the eighth position after tasting their first defeat in six league games.