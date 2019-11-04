Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who guided his side to their maiden T20I win over India, was all praise for his bowlers who put up a brilliant show on Sunday night to restrict India to a modest total before Rahim himself led the Bangla Tigers to the historic feat.

Notably, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Bangladeshi bowlers choked the Indian juggernaut and let the hosts post only 148 for six on the board in the 20 overs, courtesy Amiunul Islam and Shafiul Islam, who returned figures of 2 for 22 and 2 for 36, respectively before Bangladesh chased down the target with 3 balls to spare.

“The way our bowlers are bowling, especially against India, it’s outstanding. They set up the game,” Mushfiqur told reporters after the match.

“We have come here to compete in each and every game. As long as you are playing consistent cricket and improving in each game – that is our main goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman added that the team are not going to be complacent with a 1-0 lead in the series and will be looking to win another game as well to bag the series.

“After winning this game, we are surely looking forward to winning another game; hopefully, the next game. We had nothing to lose coming into this game and the whole series, so that gives us a great cushion and the freedom to play to our potential and a fearless brand of cricket,” the 32-year-old said.