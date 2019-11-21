In a bid to sledge Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan during the first day of first Test at the Gabba, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine took a cheeky dig at Rizwan’s scent and the statement was caught by the stump mic.

Rizwan entered the crease in the 46th over when Pakistan were tottering at 94 for 5. As a result, pressure mounted on the 27-year-old and, meanwhile, Paine decided to have a chirp at his fellow keeper to keep him under pressure by saying his teammate that Rizwan smells very nice.

Cricket Australia uploaded the video on social media from their official website where the post read: “He smells very nice. Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan’s scent upon his arrival at the crease #AUSvPAK.”

Australian pacers sent shivers down the spine of Pakistani batsmen as they bowled out the visitors for 240 on Day 1 of the Test.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc picked up four wickets, while Pat Cummins scalped three to break the backbone of the Pakistan batting. Josh Hazlewood picked two wickets while the remaining wicket went to Nathon Lyon.