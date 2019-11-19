Sri Lanka has often produced bowlers with unorthodox actions, Lasith Malinga being a prime example. The latest player from the country is a 21-year-old spinner Kevin Koththigoda, who has amazed the spectators with his peculiar bowling action.

Koththigoda has become the cynosure of all eyes in the ongoing T10 League in Abu Dhabi. The bowler is playing for Bangla Tigers in the tournament and a video of his perplexing action has gone viral on social media.

See the video:

Hailing from Galle, Koththigoda’s action has been compared to that of former South African spinner Paul Adams by his coach Dhammika Sudarshana.

“From the beginning I was bowling like this, and I never changed through under 13, 15, 17 and 19 cricket in Sri Lanka,” he is quoted as saying by The National.

“In the beginning, I was playing with a tennis ball with my dad. From there I began to play cricket, and I have kept this action since,” he said.

Talking about Bangla Tigers, they have played three matches so far and with 3 points in their kitty, occupy the second spot in Group A. Their recent match on Monday with Delhi Bulls ended in a tie.