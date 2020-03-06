The finalists of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup T20 have been decided and it is hosts Australia who will be facing India in the titular clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Ahead of the final, scheduled to be played on the International Women’s Day on 8 March, the official Twitter handle on Friday has posted a video featuring a six-year-old girl showing her batting prowess against former Aussie pacer Brett Lee.

Six-year-old Taanisha Sen first played a straight drive and when asked by Lee to show her a pull shot, she pulled the next ball to perfection. Impressed with the young talent, Lee compared her to Sachin Tendulkar.

A six-year-old, holding her own against @BrettLee_58 👀 @Neroli_Meadows introduces us to a star of the future, @Taanisha_Sen 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0xgljgt2FP — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 6, 2020

“I’m nervous, it’s like I’m seeing Sachin Tendulkar as a girl when he was six. This is incredible,” Brett Lee said in the video.

“A six-year-old, holding her own against @BrettLee_58. @Neroli_Meadows introduces us to a star of the future, @Taanisha_Sen,” the video was captioned.