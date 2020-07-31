Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday took to Twitter to share a video from one of his training session for his fans and followers.

The southpaw looked in good touch as he middled every delivery.

“Keeping the intensity going. Love the sound of the bat on ball,” Dhawan captioned the post.

Keeping the intensity going 🔥 Love the sound of the bat on ball 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZuOZ4JYWQ3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 31, 2020

The Delhi cricketer was seen playing his shots on both sides of the cricket ground as he looks to make to the most of the coming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) rescheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

Dhawan has kept himself busy in the coronavirus enforced lockdown by being extra active on social media keeping his fans entertained and engaged while also urging them from time to time to remain at their homes and follow all the guidelines in place.

Dhawan has not played any competitive cricket since India’s home series against Australia.