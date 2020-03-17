Star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan decided to reshare a video on Tuesday revealing the condition of one of the quarantine centres in the national capital.

Dhawan shared the video in which a man is claiming that he has returned to India after a visit to Germany – one of the top ten countries being severely affected by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Consequently, the person in the video was taken to the quarantine unit which he claimed is approximately 70 kms away from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The Indian opener meanwhile decided to reshare the video with the caption, “Just saw this video which I’m resharing.. Thank you to everyone taking necessary measures to make sure our country is safe.”

The man in the video shared by Dhawan on his Facebook page seemed impressed by the facilities provided at the centre and praised PM Modi, the Indian government and officials for their efforts.

“Hello everyone, today I came back to Delhi from Germany and approximately 70km far (from the airport), the government has quarantined all the passengers,” the unconfirmed voice in the video said in Hindi.

“The entire building is being sprayed with sanitizer, DM, SDM, all the senior officials are present here. The Delhi Police is also on active duty for our protection,” he added.

“The government has kept us under a 24-hour-observation and has provided us with all the facilities. Everyone has been given a separate room, water, new pair of slippers, an electric kettle for hot water, All-Out (mosquito repellent) and a fresh towel,” he added.

“The food provided by the government is also very delicious,” he went on to add.

The left-handed batsman was included in the India squad for the South Africa series which has been called off for now and would be played on a later date.



“I was terrified after coming back but once I reached here and all the kind of arrangement done by the Indian government, I could appreciate it nicely,” the man in the video said.

“I’d also like to mention that I didn’t see such an arrangement even in Germany,” he added.