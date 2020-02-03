During India’s fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday, Sanju Samson, who failed to perform with the bat, stole the spectators’ hearts away with a stunning effort on the boundary ropes.
In the final delivery of New Zealand’s eighth over which was bowled by Shardul Thakur, Ross Taylor played a lofted shot to deep mid-wicket boundary. The ball would have easily sailed over Samson, who was stationed at the ropes, had the Keralite not executed a magical leap to stun the crowd. Samson jumped parallel to the ground and flicked the ball mid-air before landing on his shoulder beyond the ropes, thus saving four runs for his team.
Watch the catch:
Eagle catch🔥😱👏👏 Everyone is so busy in celebrating the series win that they forgot the brilliant effort of sanju samson in today’s match. What ah effect 😱😱 Wowww Sanju 👏👏👏👏Something to take away from this series for Sanju Samson Has been a gun fielder in this series 🔥 #NZvsIND #INDvsNZt20 #SanjuSamson #TeamIndia
“Sanju samson you beauty…one of the best catch in history,” wrote a user on Twitter.
Sanju samson you beauty…one of the best catch in history 👌👌#bcci#icc pic.twitter.com/e6OGVnujP6
Another user wrote: “What an effort and presence of mind.”
What an effort and presence of mind 🙄🙄🙄💙💙#SanjuSamson #INDvsNZt20 pic.twitter.com/ES4JFy8OjU
On Sunday, India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I to clean sweep the Kiwis 5-0 at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.
Post winning the toss and opting to bat first, India had managed to score 163 runs at the venue before restricting the hosts to 156.