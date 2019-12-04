Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is usually cool and composed during interviews and pre and post-match press conferences. However, even he is human and bound to make a mistake every now and then.

Notably, Manchester City defeated Burnley 4-1 in a Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on Tuesday night. Post the match, Guardiola was asked a question concerning Rodri which demanded a detailed explanation from Guardiola.

The City boss started by acknowledging Rodi’s efforts and was all in praise for the star midfielder when in a major goof-up he confused his current club Manchester City with his former club Bayern Munich.

Watch the video right here:

Pep confused Manchester City with Bayern Munich 😂 pic.twitter.com/KKGfGVO0EQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 4, 2019

“He has adjusted and he suits this league perfectly,” Guardiola was talking about Rodri in his post-match press conference.

“I think Bayern Munich…Bayern… Manchester City bought…

“Bayern Munich? What the f***? I don’t know what I thought!

“I think Manchester City bought an incredible player for the next few years.”

Post a bit of laughter, the City boss continued.

“For the way he trains, wants to learn and listen, he has been incredible.

“He was outstanding with and without the ball, always in the right moment with transitions too. He always helps us,” he concluded.