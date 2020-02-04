Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is all set to make comeback to cricket in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen vacationing in the Maldives with recently-elected BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee member RP Singh.

RP Singh, who along with Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik has been appointed to form the new CAC, took to his official Twitter handle to share an image of his family with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni travelling to the Maldives.

Hello Maldives! Here we come! pic.twitter.com/5R5lIbGOYM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 2, 2020

Also, in a video that has surfaced on the micro-blogging website, Dhoni is being seen enjoying a game of volleyball in the beaches of the island nation with his friends.

Recently, Dhoni was removed from BCCI’s Annual Contract of the players for the year 2020-21. But he is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the IPL. And team owner N Srinivasan has already confirmed that the veteran will lead the Yellow Army in the next season as well.

While Dhoni was in the second-highest category in the last Annual Contract, he is not there among the 27 players who have been divided into the four grades of A+, A, B and C in this year’s contract. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has not featured for India since their semifinal exit from the World Cup in England in July last year.

Speculations went wild after his two-month sabbatical was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai in December last year, Dhoni was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, has suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL. The cricketer has also attended a few training sessions with the Jharkhand team in the month of January.