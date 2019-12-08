Barcelona star forward Luis Suarez on Saturday night scored one of the best goals in football history, which according to him is the best goal of his illustrious career.

On Saturday night, Barca thrashed RCD Mallorca 5-2 in a one-sided affair at the Camp Nou.

The moment of the match came from Suarez, who scored Blaugrana’s fourth goal in simply majestic fashion, courtesy his back leg.

The build-up for the goal boasted a magnificent team effort of the home side and the finish was one of the most audacious back-heels one will ever see on a football pitch.

“It’s the best goal of my career,” said Suarez as quoted by Goal.

“I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper,” he said, adding, “(Head coach Ernesto) Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones.”

With the magnificent goal against Mallorca on Saturday night, Suarez has now scored against all the 28 teams he has faced in La Liga. The Uruguayan striker with 8 goals is at the third spot in the goal-scorers’ list of the ongoing season.

Talking about the match, riding on a hat-trick from Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, Barcelona registered an emphatic 5-2 win over Mallorca to inch Real Madrid at the top in the La Liga table.

Messi, who had offered his sixth Ballon d’Or to the crowd in Camp Nou before the beginning of the match, leads the goal-scorers’ chart with 12 goals this season and is followed by Karim Benzema of Real Madrid (11 goals).