In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Cricket Australia has announced that Australia’s ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand will be played in front of empty stands.

As a result, the ongoing first ODI between the two sides has no spectators at the SCG. However, the advisory has created problems for the players as many a time the fielders were seen searching and picking the ball themselves from the stands.

In the 19th over of Australia’s innings, skipper Aaron Finch hit leggie Ish Sodhi for a six into the stands at the cow corner. As there were no spectators in the ground, Lockie Ferguson himself had to go there and search the ball into the stands before throwing it back to the ground.

Cricket Australia uploaded the video on their Twitter handle taking a cheeky dig at the pacer.

“Good arm, Lockie!” said Australia’s apex cricket body.

“Realising the value of spectators ?” wrote a user.

“How bizarre.. The value of spectator,” wrote another.

Talking about the match, Australia posted a total of 258/7 in their allotted 50 overs as David Warner (67), Aaron Finch (60) and Marnus Labuschagne (56) scored a fifty each.

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with the figures of 3 for 51 while Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson claimed two wickets apiece.

In return, New Zealand were 28 for 1 after 11 overs with Kane Williamson (0*) and Martin Guptill at the crease (18*).