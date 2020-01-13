In a recent episode of the Bengali quiz show ‘Dadagiri Unlimited’, the show host, none other than the former Indian captain turned President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly, danced to a popular Bollywood song.

And although Dada, as Ganguly is fondly called, loved to dance down the wicket to hit the spinners out of the park during his playing days, it was the veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who asked Ganguly to dance to the song this time around.

Notably, Harbhajan had participated in the show along with some of his former national teammates Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman and Ravichandran Ashwin.

It was when singer Usha Uthup performed the popular song from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ during the episode that Harbhajan started shaking his legs to the beat. He even urged his former skipper to join him and Dada couldn’t say no.

Watch the video right here:

The episode was telecasted on Sunday.