Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland found it hard to control his emotions on the field when he saw his team succumbing to Liverpool in a must-win Champions League tie for Jesse Marsch’s men.

As soon as Reds talisman Mohamed Salah doubled the lead for Liverpool at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night after Naby Keita’s 57th-minute goal, Haaland lost his temper. The 19-year-old asked for a water bottle, purely to smash it to the ground in anger.

See:

After Salah scored, Erling Haaland grabbed a water bottle just to chuck it away in anger 😅#LFC #SALLIV #UCLpic.twitter.com/RMflBL54Qn — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) December 10, 2019

Klopp’s men played some nervy 20 minutes, however, they finally regained composure, but were lucky enough not to have conceded a goal in that spell. Alisson, whose late save denied Napoli a draw in their previous game, was the man on duty to stop everything coming his way.

Meanwhile, expectations were high from Haaland, who scored in the game against Liverpool at Anfield, but the teenager’s lack of experience came to the fore as Liverpool swept things away.

The striker played well during Salzburg’s initial dominant spell but faltered like his team when the going got tough. Throwing a water bottle depicted what the game meant to him. However, Liverpool did manage to keep the teenager reasonably quiet till the final whistle.

As per a report in GIVEMESPORT, when Haaland was asked about his prediction for Tuesday night game against Liverpool, the striker had predicted it to be 3-1 in favour of Salzburg.

The report added that Haaland had claimed he would score all the three goals for his side. Hence, a contrasting result might have disappointed the youngster.