In a recent development, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a video through his social media account in which star West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle can be spotted attempting a Hindi dialogue.

Gayle can be seen trying to deliver the dialogue, “Confidence Mera, Kabar Banegi Teri”.

Although the self-proclaimed Universe Boss managed to speak the former part of the dialogue ‘confidence mera’ but hilariously goofed up the other part of the dialogue.

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020

Yuvi decided to caption the post “Confidence meraaaa! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka @henrygayle”.

The southpaw was last seen in action playing for the India Legends team led by Sachin Tendulkar featuring in the Road Safety World Series. However, the tournament has now been postponed amid the threat posed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle will next be seen participating in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) the start of which has been postponed from 29 March to 15 April.