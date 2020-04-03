India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been quite active on social media as the country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians star is using these quarantine days to share interesting posts and interact with fans on social media.

In a recent social media post, Bumrah has shared a video in which Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira can be seen trying to copy his action. Bumrah captioned the post, “I think she does it better than me @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh! I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of mine.”

I think she does it better than me @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh!I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me. 😇 pic.twitter.com/rHP5g52e20 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 3, 2020

Both Rohit and Bumrah participated in an Instagram live session a few days ago during which the duo shed light upon various aspects of their lives while also trolling and poking fun at some of their teammates in good humour.

Had the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) not been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, skipper Rohit along with Bumrah would have been busy trying to help their franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) claim their record fifth title.

Amid the current circumstances, it seems highly unlikely that the IPL would go ahead as scheduled, even though there are reports which claim that the organisers are looking at an October window.