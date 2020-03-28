When the entire world is battling the COVID-19 crisis, star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has produced a new song to help and inspire people in their fight against the dreaded coronavirus.
Bravo took to Instagram to launch his new song on the COVID-19 pandemic, which is being liked by the netizens.
“We Not Giving Up. On this outbreak due to pandemic, my heartful prayers to all of you out there! Let’s fight together. A positive song during this outbreak,” Bravo captioned the Instagram post featuring the video of his new music release.
The song is about the West Indian all-rounder urging people to fight the pandemic by taking all the necessary precautions like washing their hands and practicing self-isolation and social distancing as much as possible.