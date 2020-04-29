Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies star Andre Russell is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday and the T20 great received a rather special wish from its Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

The three-time IPL champions posted a throwback video on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday in which Russell can be seen singing a Hindi song titled “Subah Hone Na de” from the movie “Desi Boys”.

“#ViralVideo: Watch birthday boy @Russell12A singing Hindi song ‘Subah hone na de’ Dre Russ is one of them ‘Desi Boyz’ after all! May you keep entertaining us on and off the field for many years to come! #HappyBirthdayAndre #DreRuss #Bollywood #KolkataKnightRiders #Cricket,” KKR captioned the video.

Russell’s attempt at singing the hit Bollywood song was loved by his KKR teammates.

Russell was the highest run-getter for KKR in the 2019 edition of IPL. He scored 510 runs in 14 games at an unbelievable strike rate of over 200. He also picked 11 wickets in the tournament.

Despite his brilliance with the bat and ball, KKR ended the league stage in the fifth position, failing to reach the play-offs.

Russell was looked upon as a potential replacement for Kallis in 2014 and has been a vital part of the KKR squad ever since.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has already infected more than 3 million globally and is still not showing any prominent signs of slowing down anytime soon.