Post his 5-7, 5-7 loss to Dominic Thiem in Group Bjorn Borg in the 2019 ATP Finals, Swiss star Roger Federer feels that he was not outplayed by the 26-year-old Australian, rather it were the first-match hiccups that cost the veteran the match.

“Didn’t feel like I was outplayed or anything. Just maybe those first-match hiccups, not hitting your spots on the serve when you need to, getting into trouble early in the service games, which maybe doesn’t happen later on in the tournament,” Federer was quoted as saying by ATP Tour website.

Notably, it was a first opening group match win for Thiem, world number 5, who is competing at the season finale for the fourth consecutive year.

Praising his opponent, Federer said, “I thought he played well. The start definitely didn’t help. That put me on the back foot.

“But I recovered well and I thought the match was pretty even for a long period of time. I felt that I had my chances.”

Meanwhile, an excited Theim, who battle past the legend Federer, said, “To beat him (Federer), everything has to fit together.

“Today (Monday), I think was the case again. I played very well. I played a good match in general. Serving, returning well, which is probably the two most important things indoors.

“In general, it’s a very nice victory for me. I mean, every time I play against him is a big honour. Beating him is even better, and especially on this surface indoors, where he’s feeling well usually.”